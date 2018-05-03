Increasing Chances for Rain Friday and Saturday

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday

After another warm and muggy day in West Tennessee, we’re still free from rain for now but a line of showers and thunderstorms is on the way. Those that live near the Mississippi River and in northwest Tennessee have the best chance for rain tonight which is likeliest after 6 o’clock and up until midnight. The chance for rain only continues to increase in the forecast through Friday and Saturday.

TONIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible near the Mississippi River just after 6 p.m. today, but the line of activity will gradually get weaker over the next few hours. By the time it finally arrives, it may be nothing more than a cluster of rain showers. Temperatures will be mild again tonight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A few stray showers are possible Friday morning but the chance for rain will only increase during the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times and some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning. We’re continuing to monitor the potential for any strong or severe thunderstorms in West Tennessee which are possible in the area on Friday and Saturday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

