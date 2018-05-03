Jewell Marie Lackey

Funeral services for Mrs. Jewell Marie Lackey, age 93, will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at the Humboldt First Assembly of God Church with Mark Hodge officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 AM until service time at the church.

Mrs. Lackey, a homemaker and member of the Humboldt First Assembly of God Church, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alvin Brown and Edsell Lackey; a son, Jimmy Brown; a brother Buddy Hudspeth; and a granddaughter, Beth Blankenship.