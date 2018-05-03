Local school honors educators at part of Teacher Appreciation Week

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.–A local middle school honors its educators by taking part in Teacher Appreciation Day.

Decatur County Middle School parents and faculty hosted a brunch for the teachers, Thursday morning.

Teachers were treated to a spread of sandwiches, sweets and other home-made goods.

Tammy Marshall, the school’s librarian said it is important to remind teachers their hard work does not go unnoticed.

“Everybody needs a shot in the arm we all need our morale to pick up and by the end of the year our teachers really need morale,” said Marshall.

Marshall said many candidates running for county office positions helped chip in with the brunch. She said they host the event every year.