UPDATE: Middle TN man wanted by TBI is now in custody

UPDATE: A Middle Tennessee man is now in custody after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Alain Benitez was captured Thursday in Wilson County, according to the TBI.

Earlier story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Middle Tennessee man to their Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Alain Benitez, 18, of Smith County is wanted by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department and the TBI on a charge of aggravated assault, according to a release from the TBI.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Benitez is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

He is believed to be in or around the Wilson County area.

Anyone with information on Benitez’s whereabouts is urged to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.