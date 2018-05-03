Milan residents, city leaders participate in National Day of Prayer

MILAN, Tenn. — Residents and city leaders in Milan participated Thursday in the National Day of Prayer.

It was the first time the city has held an event to celebrate the day.

Churches from all over Milan came out to support and participate in the event.

Mayor B.W. Beasley says they have seen other communities hold events for the day and wanted to get involved.

“How important prayer is, it’s critically important, not only to our community but each of us individually, and I think with all of the pastors we have involved today that that message will be how critical prayer is,” Beasley said.

Beasley says he expects to make this an annual event.