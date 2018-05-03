Mugshots : Madison County : 5/02/18 – 5/03/18

1/15 Leslie Christopher Violation of community corrections

2/15 Harutyunyan Anushavan Forgery, criminal simulation, identity theft

3/15 Simeon Mann Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000

4/15 Eric Love DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Israel Ortiz Failure to appear

6/15 Jarvis Douglas Criminal impersonation, violation of probation

7/15 Hannah Smith Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance

8/15 Jordan Atkins Reckless endangerment



9/15 Louis Cason Failure to appear

10/15 Montavious Miller Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest

11/15 William Helton Contraband in penal institution, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/15 Orlandos Huey Driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/15 Santaigo Silva Driving while unlicensed

14/15 Travis Tipler Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 William Diffee Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/03/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.