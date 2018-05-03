Mugshots : Madison County : 5/02/18 – 5/03/18 May 3, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Leslie Christopher Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Harutyunyan Anushavan Forgery, criminal simulation, identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Simeon Mann Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Eric Love DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Israel Ortiz Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Jarvis Douglas Criminal impersonation, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Hannah Smith Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Jordan Atkins Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Louis Cason Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Montavious Miller Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15William Helton Contraband in penal institution, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Orlandos Huey Driving on revoked/suspended license, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Santaigo Silva Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Travis Tipler Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15William Diffee Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/02/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/03/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore