Partly Cloudy And Mild Today. Some Storms Possible

Weather Update:



Good Morning West Tennessee we’re starting the morning off with mild temperatures again around the upper 60 to lower 70s. We”re also tracking a weakening line of storms as the pass mainly in Western Kentucky, the southern edge of the storms is move along northern Obion and Weakley counties. Main threat with this activity will be with brief heavy rain, thunder/lightning. The expectation is that these storms will leave outflow boundaries north of I-40 for this afternoon, additional storms may redevelop late morning and afternoon as temperatures climb later. Otherwise we’ll keep party to Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures rising into the middle 80s.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

