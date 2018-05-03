Popular BBQ restaurant re-opens after catching fire

PARSONS, Tenn. — For the first time in nearly two months, Daryl Ramey fires up the ovens in his family-owned barbecue restaurant.

“We’re already on our third hog for the day,” Ramey said.

On Thursday, crowds of people surround Ramey’s Whole Hogs and Barbecue in Parsons for a grand re-opening.

A blaze destroyed part of Ramey’s business in March, causing him to temporarily close the doors.

What makes this barbecue special is that it’s slow cooked overnight, something Ramey says isn’t done often at barbecue shops.

“It’s been a tradition, whole hog barbecue, and we’re trying to keep the tradition going,” Ramey said.

But Ramey says it’s a tradition that can be hazardous. He says his barbecue business has caught fire three times.

“If you burn a whole through the skin on a hog, the grease is going to drip in the fire and create the fire,” Ramey said.

Before re-opening the restaurant this time, Ramey says he’s worked to make the building fire proof.

“There’s no wood in the cooking area. It’s all metal and steel,” Ramey said.

With a new building and loyal customers, Ramey says he hopes to keep his business running for years to come.

“At the end of the day, we see all of our hogs gone, the sold-out sign in the window, we know we’ve done what we came to do,” Ramey said.

Ramey says the barbecue business has been a family tradition for more than 30 years.

He says they expect to serve hundreds over their re-opening weekend.