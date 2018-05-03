Residents, pastors of Chester Co. participate in National Day of Prayer

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of residents and pastors from across the county came together to pray.

Pastors from churches around Chester County and dozens of residents met Thursday on the courthouse lawn to participate in the National Day of Prayer.

Organizer and local pastor Shane Connor says he hopes everyone who came to the courthouse will continue to pray for the community and country.

“As a pastor, it just gives me a lot of heart to see so many that care about the state of our country, about the state of our spirituality of our country, because we need a spiritual awakening that’s occurred in our country before,” Connor said.

Chester County was one of several communities across West Tennessee that participated in the National Day of Prayer.

Connor says he hopes Thursday’s service shows that prayer crosses denominational lines.