South Side set to host an Alumni basketball game, will play North Side and Haywood Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Saturday the South Side Hawks will be hosting an alumni game including members from the 2014 state championship basketball team.

Although this a game just for fun, former Hawk A.J. Merriweather said they will be playing to win.

The doors open at 5 p.m. with the game tipping off at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.