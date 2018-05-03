Upcoming hotel celebrates groundbreaking

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local soon-to-be hotel celebrated its groundbreaking.

Spring Hill Suites by Marriott staff broke ground Thursday for its new 95 room property at 2407 Christmasville Cove off exit 85. The property is owned and managed by Cumberland Hospitality.

“Jackson is a growing community. We see it as a good long-term growth potential. It’s a great stop between Nashville and Memphis, so we just think that Jackson is going to continue to grow,” said Raj Patel, CEO of Cumberland Hospitality.

They plan to open the hotel in 12 to 14 months.