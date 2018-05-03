US Rep. Kustoff hosts opioid discussion in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tennessee, met with local leaders Thursday to discuss the opioid epidemic.

“We’ve got a terrible epidemic,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff met with law enforcement, state lawmakers, community leaders and others. “I wanted feedback from everybody about what works and what doesn’t work,” he said.

Dr. Jackie Taylor, with West Tennessee Healthcare, talked about how patients get addicted to opioids and what they tell physicians when it comes to prescribing pills.

“Give him the information he needs to make better decisions for Tennessee, how this affects Tennessee,” Taylor said.

State Sen. Ed Jackson, R-Jackson, said he got several ideas from the discussion that might come up in next year’s legislative session. “There’s certain things that they need to be tightened up in dispensing of drugs,” Jackson said.

A pharmacist brought up Narcan, the drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“To hear from a pharmacist today that two doses can cost $4,000, it’s incredible, and we need to look at ways to address the cost,” Kustoff said.

Kustoff also mentioned legislation that would possibly create a nationwide monitoring system for opioids and funding for law enforcement to help them fight the epidemic.

Kustoff also hosted opioid discussions Thursday in Paris and Dyersburg.