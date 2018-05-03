Witnesses share their story of shooting at Opry Mills Mall

JACKSON, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at the Opry Mills Mall, Thursday afternoon. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry got a chance to sit down with a man and his pregnant fiancee’ who were there.

“Right as we turned around to walk back in, we heard a loud bang,” said shooting witness Roman Comer.

A couple from Three Way describes a frightening situation as they heard shots fired while walking around Opry Mills Mall in Nashville.

“At that point, we didn’t know what was going on, if it was an active shooter. Really, we didn’t know anything. We just knew that someone was shooting, and we didn’t know which direction to run in, where it was shooting from,” said Abigail Rininger, a witness to the mall shooting.

Metro Nashville Police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

“During this altercation, which involved some pushing and shoving, a gun was pulled and at least two shots were fired inside the mall,” said Don Aaron, public affairs manager for the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The couple said when they realized what was happening, they had to decide what to do next and had to decide fast.

“You don’t know what direction is safe and where safety is,” Rininger said. “You don’t know if you need to crouch down, or you need to hide, or if you need to go this way or that way.”

They say shoppers were screaming, crouching to the ground, and hiding in closets.

“He’s a nurse, so he wanted to turn around so bad and see what going on and help the people out, but at the same time he has his pregnant fiance with him,” said Rininger, “so he had this dilemma in his head like, do I need to go help them or do I need to go get her to safety.”

The couple says they are thankful for a Good Samaritan who drove them to their car and for the quick action of first responders.

“I think they went to every entrance,” Rininger said. “I guess just for safety reasons.”

“There was somebody covering every area of that facility within ten minutes of it happening,” said Comer.

They say this experience has reminded them to always be aware of your surroundings.

“Don’t ever take life for granted, and that’s ultimately what it’s all about, is understanding that this life is only temporary for all of us, and anything could happen at any given moment,” Comer said.

The couple said following recent shootings, they do not consider the area to be more dangerous. They said they enjoy their trips to Nashville and believe that this incident just happened at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Metro Nashville Police said following the shooting, the 22-year-old suspect surrendered to a retired officer working at the mall.