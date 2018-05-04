2018 Bassmaster Tournament Trail makes stop in Paris

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Anglers could be seen slipping their boats into Kentucky Lake Friday morning in Paris.

The Berkley Bassmaster Elite is the third stop on the elite series.

Eric Lopez, director of operations at B.A.S.S., explained the magnitude of the event.

“These are the guys you see on ESPN on Saturday and Sunday mornings. These are the best out there — Kevin VanDam and Michael Iaconelli,” Lopez said. “The last time we were here in 2015, Edwin Evers, who is another huge name and another Bassmaster Classic champion, won, so the biggest names in this sport, they are on the water right now.”

In addition to seeing and interacting with the biggest names of the sport, there are many activities for the entire family to enjoy for free.

“We have weigh-ins at 3:15 p.m. where people can come out. We actually ask that you come out earlier because all of our national sponsors are here. There are free giveaways, gifts and there is a carnival, all for free,” Lopez said. “Toyota is going to be set up here. Our boat companies are going to be set up here and you can go out on a free demo ride if you want to check out the latest and greatest boats. There will also be music, so there is a lot of things going on.”

Lopez says there are 108 anglers competing, and this event alone will have a huge impact on the local community.

Lopez also said after Saturday they will be making a cut, so the anglers who don’t make the Sunday competition will be interacting with the fans.

There are nine regular season events, the first in February and the last in September. The top 50 anglers will make the Angler of the Year cut, and then try for the Angler of the Year title.

“A lot of the anglers feel that the most coveted prize in fishing is the angler of the year because that shows the most consistent, so that is what they are working for,” Lopez added.

Lopez says they are also working for the spot to compete in the Bassmaster Classic, which is also coming to Tennessee.

Monday is when they will award the $100,000 top prize.