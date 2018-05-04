3 charged in identity theft, car burglary in north Jackson

1/3 Richard Hawkins

2/3 Daniel Haynes

3/3 Jasmine Hellimon





JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people are facing charges of identity theft, theft of property, burglary and other charges after a woman reported her car broken into and credit cards stolen Tuesday.

Richard Hawkins, 43, Daniel Haynes, 35, and Jasmine Hellimon, 37, are all charged in connection with a May 1 car burglary.

Court documents say a woman reported that the passenger side window of her car was broken and her purse, containing her driver’s license, credit card and debit card, were taken from inside.

The woman’s husband told her that her credit card had been used at Outdoors Inc. on Vann Drive.

Court documents say employees at the store told officers two white men and a white woman bought multiple items in the store, totaling more than $930.

Court documents say the cards were also used at Kroger on Stonebrook Place and Academy Sports.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Medina Police Department stopped a vehicle on the Highway 45 Bypass with occupants later identified as Hawkins, Haynes and Hellimon. Court documents say the vehicle they were driving had been reported stolen April 21 in Springfield, Missouri.

Court documents say the woman’s purse was found inside the vehicle, along with multiple other credit cards, debit cards and identification documents that did not belong to Hawkins, Haynes or Hellimon.

All three are charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, auto burglary, possession of stolen property over $25,000 and identity theft.