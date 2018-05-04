AMP concert season, Relay for Life kick off Friday night in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson’s AMP at the Market’s 2018 concert season kicks off Friday night in downtown Jackson.

The free concert season kicks off with Rev. Jessie & The Holy Smokes and Josh Smith.

Relay for Life also starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Farmers Market and is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.

Relay for Life will feature a car cuirse-in, “chalk the walk” along with food and games.

You can find more information at the Jackson’s AMP at the Market Facebook page and the Relay for Life Madison Co, TN Facebook page.

