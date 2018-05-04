BREAKING: TBI announces 11 arrests in Hardeman Co. robbery spree

JACKSON, Tenn. — A joint investigation has resulted in the arrests of 11 individuals so far in connection with an armed robbery spree in Hardeman County.

On April 5, the TBI began a joint investigation into the March 20 armed robbery of El Ranchito restaurant in Bolivar that resulted in the homicide of 19-year-old Michael Ruiz, according to a release from the TBI.

Investigators obtained information related to several other armed robberies in Hardeman County during the time period of Dec. 9, 2017, through March 30, 2018, according to the release.

To date, as a result of the ongoing investigation, 11 people including seven adults and four juveniles have been arrested in connection with the following armed robberies:

– Dec. 9, 2017: Ready Mart, 670 N. Main Street Bolivar

– Dec. 11, 2017: Big Lakes Grocery 433 E. Market Street Bolivar

– Jan. 15, 2018: Dollar Tree, 1361 W. Market Street Bolivar

– Feb. 24, 2018: Larry’s Quick Stop 1835 Highway 64 Whiteville

– Feb. 27, 2018: Dollar General 13465 Highway 100 Toone

– March 20, 2018: El Ranchitos, 1363 W. Market Street Bolivar

– March 30, 2018: Dollar General, 22995 Highway 64 Hornsby

Excluding four juveniles, all suspects and their respective charges and bond amounts are listed below:

Taylor Lucas Robinson, 18, no bond: Aggravated Robbery (x3), Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony (x3), First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder (x2).

John Gray, 20, no bond: Especially Aggravated Robbery, Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony, First Degree Murder.

Jamarcus Dequan Murdock, 19, bond: $400,000. Aggravated Robbery (x2), Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony.

Tacyvin Demetriez Douglas, 18, bond: $20,000. Aggravated Robbery.

Brenterrius Eesean Holmes,18, bond: $150,000. Aggravated Assault.

Benjamin Turner, 18, no bond: Aggravated Assault (x2), Attempted First Degree Murder, Possession of Firearm Attempting to Commit a Dangerous Felony.

Jaquan Blakemore, 19, no bond: Aggravated Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder.

The TBI, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department, Whiteville Police Department, Bolivar Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives all were involved in the investigation.