Humboldt gears up for Strawberry Festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — “It’s just a wonderful hometown homecoming,” Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said.

The City of Humboldt is gearing up for the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival. The festival started back in 1934.

“It was a dream of people that wanted to show what we’ve got here in Humboldt and Gibson County,” Mayor Sikes said.

The festival kicks off Sunday with a prayer breakfast at the Humboldt Medical Center, but that’s not stopping some vendors from already setting up on Main Street.

Jennifer Poston works for CNA Concessions. This is her first time at the Strawberry Festival.

“We have funnel cakes, chicken on a stick, corn dogs, nachos with cheese, fries and cheese,” Poston said.

Chamber of Commerce officials say they expect thousands of people to visit their city over the next week.

Amanda Love, Humboldt Chamber of Commerce executive director, looks forward to how the community comes together every year during the festival.

“They walk up and down the streets, thousands of them walk up and down the streets, at night,” Love said. “Listening to music, going to the carnival, talking to their neighbor, sitting down in lawn chairs on the side of the road — it’s just a great community event, and I can’t think of anything else like it.”

The opening ceremonies will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Barker Memorial Stadium.

For a complete schedule of Strawberry Festival events, visit the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce website.