Humboldt H.S. seniors hear about career options as they prepare for graduation

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Humboldt High School seniors have only days until graduation. But before they leave, several local businesses wanted to show them the opportunities they have here in West Tennessee.

Representatives from the businesses spoke for just a few minutes each about what they could offer the soon to be graduates.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes said this is really helpful for students who may not want to pursue college.

“They can come here and have a good job, stay here at home and have families and buy homes and cars,” said Mayor Sikes.

Representatives from the Humboldt Fire and Police Departments were also there to speak with the students.