Jackson police ask for public’s assistance in Little’s Jewelers theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a theft last week from Little’s Jewelers.

Surveillance video shows a black man with a slim build, between five feet 10 inches tall and six feet tall with short hair, stealing several pairs of diamond earrings off the counter at the north Jackson store.

The suspect is wearing a button-up shirt and jeans in the video.

Police say the man told a clerk he was interested in buying a pair of diamond earrings. The suspect grabbed the display case and left the store, according to police.

He was last seen in a silver, hatchback-style four-door vehicle, which police believe is a Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle was last seen heading toward the 45 Bypass.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).