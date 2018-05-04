Jackson Relay for Life raises thousands to fight cancer

JACKSON, Tenn. –Dozens of cancer survivors were at what organizers are calling the biggest Relay for Life event in Tennessee, Friday.

“I’m currently taking radiation treatments for breast cancer, and I have 5 visits until my journey for that part is over,” said cancer survivor Suzannah Yanessa.

Yanessa was diagnosed with cancer. Today she is cancer free.

“It’s so good for community awareness of what’s going on, for what the resources are, and to be able to meet with other people that have been through the same thing,” Yanessa said.

Organizers say they hope to spread awareness and raise money.

“The money’s used for treatment, for research, for support, even some travel. They have a hope lodge as well, so things like that,” said Randy Moffett, chair for Relay for Life.

Volunteer Scott Jones said for years, he has helped cook food for the event.

“We’ve got barbecue ribs. We’ve got pulled barbecue. We’ve got barbecue bologna. We’ve got french fries with the nacho cheese on top of them,” said Scott Jones, top chef at Lyondell Basell.

He says he loves making the survivors smile from his cooking every year.

“We started as a young group, but as we get older, more and more, of not only of us but our families, are affected by this terrible disease,” Jones said, “and it’s just a way that we can give back.”

Not only do they give back, organizers continue to lead the fight toward a world free from cancer.

“There should never stop being any kind of cancer research, and anything we can do to help that process is good and very important,” said Yanessa.

Relay for Life representatives say they are hoping to raise around $325,000 from Friday’s event.

If you would like to learn more about Relay for Life and how you can get involved, you can visit their website at relayforlife.org/madisontn