Lexington man accused of holding woman in basement for nearly 2 months

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Police arrested a Lexington man accused of holding a woman hostage in his basement for nearly two months.

Lexington police said David Brooks, 54, held a woman against her will inside the basement of his house on South Helms Street in Lexington from Feb. 8 through March 31.

“It’s shocking to hear something like this,” said Bryan Antwine, who’s working on a house across the street. “It’s really surprising in a neighborhood this quiet because it’s always been nice and calm over here.”

Brooks faces multiple counts including aggravated rape, aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.

Police said he hit the woman repeatedly, sexually assaulted and threatened her with a gun, even firing the weapon, according to court documents.

“You never know what your neighbors are like, obviously,” Racheal Nichols, a neighbor, said.

Nichols lives down the street. “I’ve talked to the guy several times because my dogs got loose,” she said. “Nothing ever struck me as odd with him.”

Lexington police said the woman eventually escaped. Officers said she is OK.

“It just goes to show you, you don’t never know what the world’s coming to,” Antwine said.

Brooks is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond. He’s scheduled to return to court June 6.