Local stores take part in Free Comic Book Day this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a day for superhero fans to rejoice — Free Comic Book Day!

Retailers all over the country observe the holiday the first Saturday in May.

It all started in 2001 when a comic book retailer in California saw the success of comic-based movies and decided to expose moviegoers to the stories and illustrations that inspired the films.

In Jackson, stores such as Comics Universe, located at 1869 Highway 45 Bypass, and Nerdvana, located at 1923 Emporium Drive, Suite F, will hand out free comics to anyone who walks in the door.

For more information, visit the Comics Universe Facebook page, the Nerdvana Facebook page, or www.freecomicbookday.com.