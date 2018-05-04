Mugshots : Madison County : 5/03/18 – 5/04/18

1/20 Quinton Perry Sexual exploitation of minor

2/20 Arista Jones Shoplifting

3/20 Brandon Givens Intro contraband into jail, conspiracy to intro contraband

4/20 Cardierre Miller Violation of community corrections



5/20 Carlos Clayborne Aggravated asault

6/20 Christopher Laird Violation of community corrections

7/20 Derick Hurst Failure to comply

8/20 Deron Mays Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary



9/20 Heiley Fielding Violation of community corrections

10/20 Jamie Torres Failure to appear

11/20 Jarvis Tyson Public intoxication

12/20 Joseph Rowsey Violation of probation



13/20 Kieanna Davis Shoplifting

14/20 Kurtis Meglen Failure to appear

15/20 Latonya Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/20 Lauren Holder Public intoxication, open container law



17/20 Nathan Ripley Violation of probation

18/20 Nicholas Lortz Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/20 Tea Mays Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/20 Tremont Cross Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/03/18 and 7 a.m. on 5/04/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.