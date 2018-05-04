North Side HS holds signing day for seniors entering college or military

JACKSON, Tenn. — Usually we see college signing days for athletes. Well, now a local high school is doing something a little different.

North Side High School held a signing day Friday for seniors entering college or the military.

This is the third year they have held this event to give seniors who are not entering college on an athletic scholarship a chance to shine and acknowledge their achievements.

Kendra Smith, 12th grade counselor, says this event is for underclassmen as well.

“To create a college-going culture in our building. We want all of our students to have goals, to have plans for the future and see those that have gone before them are achieving those goals,” Smith said.

Around 250 seniors are graduating this year and 165 students participated in the signing day.