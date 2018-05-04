Showers and Thunderstorms Kick Off the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday

After a lull in the showers this afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will soon be redeveloping across West Tennessee. They are still likely to be scattered, the hit-or-miss variety, but some of the rain could be heavy and some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning so make sure that you go inside once you see lightning flash or hear thunder! We’re expecting the chance for rain to continue overnight and into Saturday but there will be also chance for more showers and thunderstorms late in the weekend.

Tonight will be a mild night with a likely chance for rain to continue into tomorrow. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Saturday morning with light and variable winds overnight. Showers continuing into tomorrow will inhibit warming during the daytime. High temperatures will be cooler, possibly only in the lower to middle 70s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as we track these showers and thunderstorms live on-air and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

