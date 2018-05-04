Summer Concert Series kicks off at ‘The Amp’

JACKSON, Tenn.–Taking place under the Pavilion of the West Tennessee Farmers Market is the kickoff of the Summer Season Music Series at The Amp.

Usually these concert events take place at The Amp, but moved Friday due to the threat of rain.

This was just the first of eleven that will be taking place during the summer months.

The headliners, Reverend Jessie and the Holy Smokes. Organizers said there is a lot to look forward to.

“It’s a great place to bring the family. The kids love it because they get to go down front and dance, and the performers will usually interact with the crowd a good bit and it sort of draws them in, so its a fun place to come,” said Amp board member , John Carson.

The concerts at The Amp are free to attend and always family friendly.

Don’t forget to grab your blanket or lawn chair, and check out the schedule of events at the Jackson Amp at the market Facebook page.