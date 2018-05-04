TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted program marks 25 years

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is celebrating a big milestone this weekend.

It’s the 25th anniversary for the Top 10 Most Wanted program.

The program launched on May 5, 1993, to bring attention to the public and media about dangerous fugitives in Tennessee.

Since the start of the program, it has contributed to the capture of more than 400 fugitives.

Terry Charlton was the first person added to the list, and Margo Freshwater was the first woman to make the list.

Robert Houston, who was one of the first fugitives added to the Top 10 Most Wanted in 1993, is still on the list.