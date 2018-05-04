Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Kem Cobb

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kem Cobb is a 29-year veteran of the Jackson-Madison County School System. The fourth grade teacher at Pope Elementary says her family always had a lot of respect for educators.

“Teachers were always held in very high regard in my family, and that’s all I ever wanted to be,” Cobb said. “Never thought about doing anything else but being a teacher.”

For almost 30 years, Cobb has continued her passion and watched thousands of students grow, but she says she isn’t ready to retire just yet.

“One day you think ‘This is it, I’m ready to go,’ and then you think ‘Hmm… don’t think God’s ready to give up yet,” Cobb said.

Cobb will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in June, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

