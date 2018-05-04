WRAP hosts awards ceremony to honor local law enforcement agencies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Officers from departments across West Tennessee were honored Friday at a celebration luncheon.

The Wo/Men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP, hosted the luncheon.

Awards were presented to law enforcement agencies with the most pledges.

“I think it is important for us to all come together, and it’s a way to help us strengthen our relationships and our partnerships with each other so we can provide the best services to victims and survivors of sexual violence,” WRAP Program Manager Mara White said.

Organizers say the luncheon is a way to celebrate their success with their recent “Start by Believing” campaign for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.