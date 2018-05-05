Areas of Dense Fog Tonight, Mostly Sunny Sunday

Weather Update – 10:58 p.m. – Saturday

After a rainy start to our Saturday, many areas started to clear out earlier in the evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, but visibility will be low in many areas due to dense fog

A Dense Fog Advisory, which excludes counties bordering the Mississippi River, has been issued until 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Conditions are just right for the formation of fog tonight such as high dew points and moisture, clear skies and calm winds.

Not as mild tonight, with a more seasonable low of 53 degrees expected. The clear and dry conditions will continue through tomorrow and winds will pick up coming from the northwest.

Tomorrow:

A much nicer day is in store! Mostly sunny skies expected and warmer conditions, with many areas in the low 80’s. Winds will be light from the northwest between 5-10 mph. Clouds do increase a bit in the evening as a weak cold front approaches, bringing a few scattered showers and possible storms ahead of that.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com