A Break In The Rain Late Morning, Thunderstorms In The Afternoon.

Updated May 5th 9:11 a.m.

A rainy start to our Saturday with breaks in the rain at times late morning. More thunderstorms will be popping up and scattered about through the afternoon with rain tapering off overnight. Patchy areas of dense fog will develop by early Sunday. A look at the hour by hour below shows rain chances dropping late morning with better chances returning again mid afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly dry in the day with sunshine at times and warmer with highs in the upper 70’s. A few showers move back in late evening Sunday and much of the week will have slight rain chances with better rain chances late week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

