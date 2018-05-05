Fiery crash shuts down I-40 for hours; No injuries reported

HAYWOOD Co., Tenn. — A fiery crash on Interstate 40 brought traffic heading west to a halt Saturday evening.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials say an SUV overturned around mile marker 55 and burst into flames around 5 Saturday afternoon.

Family members tell WBBJ two men were inside the car at the time but got out safely.

They say the two men were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Crews are working to figure out exactly what happened.