First pitch goes out to organ tissue donor awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — When we’re at a populated place such as a ballpark, we see many faces, but we never really know what each of those individuals are going through. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry got a chance to speak with members of two families at the game Saturday, about how their lives have been transformed by organ donors.

“It’s in front of a lot of people. I’ve never done it before, so we’ll see how that goes,” said Hunter Williams, whose grandmother was an organ donor.

Hunter got the opportunity to throw the first pitch at the Generals game Saturday to represent organ tissue donor awareness.

“Currently there are 115,000 people nationwide who are on the waiting list, and to give you an idea, just in Tennessee alone, 2,9000 are waiting,” said Wanda Stanfill, public relations coordinator for Tennessee Donor Services.

Hunter says his grandmother past away just last year; his family deciding to donate her organs. Hunter’s mom says they received a letter from one of the recipients Saturday, a mother of two from New York.

“She’s had liver disease for ten years. Her quality of life was terrible, sick, and her doctors told her it was only going to get worse,” said Sandy Williams, whose mother was an organ donor.

Now, Sandy says, she feels like her mother lives on.

“She said that she will cherish my mother forever, and that she promises she’ll take care of her,” Sandy said.

Abby Vaughn says her mom received a heart transplant a little over a year ago.

“She’s no longer just staying at home all the time because she knows she can’t really work or do anything, but now she’s sassier than ever and just so crazy and just outgoing, and it’s really awesome,” said Vaughn.

Hunter says his grandmother would be proud to see him taking the mound Saturday.

“She probably would have laughed since I missed the catcher,” Hunter said.

Sandy says she hopes events like this spread an important message.

“Just do it. Do it. Give somebody life. Give somebody hope,” said Sandy.

Tennessee Donor Services Representatives say there is always an urgent need for organ donation. They say one donor can save the lives of up to eight people, and one tissue donor can enhance the lives of up to 50.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming an organ donor, you can visit their website at tennesseedonorservices.org