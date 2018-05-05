Hundreds gather for annual Trenton teapot parade

TRENTON, Tenn. — Music and cheering filled the streets as parade-goers celebrate the last day of the Trenton Teapot Festival.

“We’re home of the worlds largest collection of teapots, so we ought to commemorate them somehow,” Trenton Mayor Ricky Jackson said. “So we formed the festival, and 38 years later here we are.”

Mayor Jackson says the tradition began after Fredrick Freed, a doctor who lived in Trenton, don ated his massive collection of teapots to the city.

“His brother asked him what he was going to do with the teapots, and he said he wanted to donate them to the city of Trenton,” Mayor Jackson said.

Teapot floats, marching bands and cheerleaders were just a few attractions marching and passing out candy, hoping to impress parade judges and thousands of spectators.

Teapot committee member Michael Abbott says the festival draws in hundreds from surrounding towns.

“I like to see all the people out sitting in their yards, just the happiness and joy it brings to the community,” Abbott said.

But planning a festival this big, is a lot of work. Abbott says the committee is already thinking about next year.

“We will start planning the 39th next week,” he said.

Mayor Jackson says it’s a tradition that brings the entire community together.

He says around 50,000 people were in Trenton for this year’s Teapot Festival.

He says if you would like to see the city’s teapot collection, they are on display in Trenton City Hall.