Jackson Police investigate early morning double shooting outside West Alley Barbecue

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms two people were shot around West Alley Barbecue in Downtown Jackson.

Investigators say it happened around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Details are limited but police say both individuals were transported to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

Police have not released any suspect description.

Stay with WBBJ for the latest.