Pet of the Week: Meet Minnie

Someone dumped me in a rescuers yard– lucky for me, it’s the start of my new life in a better place! If you want a really athletic dog that can keep up with you, then look no further! I love to run and I would really enjoy going to the beach or to the park! I do prefer to eat alone away from other dogs. I love people, especially ones that give me massages, peanut butter, and let me snooze in the sun. I need a house full of soft beds, people who like going on adventures and taking me with them, and yummy treats. This spunky good time girl is going to make such a fun family companion. She is very athletic, social, and outgoing. Minnie is around a year or two old and weighs in at about 50 lbs.