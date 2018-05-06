Dry And Seasonable Conditions For Monday

Weather Update – 10:53 p.m. – Sunday

As a weak cold front moves through our region from the northwest, a few scattered showers can be expected overnight, mainly before 1 a.m. Behind that, drier air will move in and gradually clear us out of any moisture by Monday. Tonight’s lows will drop in the mid-to-upper 50s and winds will be calm out of the west northwest, shifting towards the north northeast.

Tomorrow:

High pressure moves over the Ohio Valley by Monday morning keeping us dry and mostly clear. Daytime temperatures shouldn’t have been affected by the passing cold front, with highs in the low 80s. A pretty mild start to the morning commute with temperatures expected to be in the low 60s already. Winds will be light out of the north northeast





Increased rain chances return by early Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, with temperatures warming into the upper 80s before the weekend. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest updates on Good Morning West Tennessee but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

