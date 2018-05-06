Freed Hardeman University welcomes new President

HENDERSON, Tenn.–Students and staff welcomed a new president to Freed Hardeman University..

Guests had the opportunity to enjoy food, great fellowship and heard the latest school highlights from President David Shannon. Shannon has been the President at Freed Hardeman University for a year now, but Sunday they formally and officially welcomed him to the city. Freed Hardeman Alumni Chris Ramey along with a host committee of eight other couples arranged the event.

“Its an opportunity for alumni to gather, Prospective students to get together, Former parents and current parents, everyone to just be in one place and support the institution that we all love,” said Ramey.

Ramey said he is happy Shannon is at Freed Hardeman and is thankful for his leadership.