Hundreds of bikers line the roads for the Tanya Taylor Family Memorial Bike Ride

DYER, Tenn. — Over two hundred motorcycle riders met in Gibson County Sunday to not only honor a family who lost their lives, but also help other families who need it the most.

“This is why winter should be illegal,” said ride attendee Jimmy Mitchell.

Riders revved up their engines in Dyer for the 10th annual Tanya Taylor Family Memorial Bike Ride.

“It feels awesome with the sun shining and 80 degrees. It’s a perfect day, and we’re going to have a great ride,” said ride organizer Doug Duncan.

Tanya Taylor, her husband Brad, and their two sons were killed in a tornado back in 2006.

“These two tornadoes came together and just took them away,” said Tanya’s mom Selene Barron.

Two years after the tragedy, her mother Selene says four riders from their church approached her about starting a mission fund and bike ride in their honor.

“One of the main things is this bike ride helped those two families, the Taylor and Barron families, get some closure,” Duncan said.

This bike ride also supports a team who goes to Quito, Ecuador each year, providing families with everyday necessities we take for granted.

“You’d think you are putting a million dollar pair of glasses on this person. They’re just thrilled to death, and some can see for the very, very first time,” said Barron.

Selene says if Tanya were here today she would be overwhelmed by the happiness and friendship this event has brought to the community.

“It would probably kind of embarrass her if she knew, but I think she would think it was grand,” Barron said.

Organizers say they are hoping to raise up to $7,000 from the event. They also invite all interested bikers to join them again next year.