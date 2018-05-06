Strawberry Festival kicks off in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–The 81st Annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival kicked off Sunday in Humboldt!

The opening event of the season was the prayer breakfast with special guest speaker, former SEC Head Coach Hugh Freeze. Coach Freeze says he coached high school football in Tennessee for 13 years and then at University of Memphis Lambuth for two years. He is best known for his Head Coach role at Ole Miss.

Freeze says he hopes to get one powerful message across to students.

“There’s four geographic layers that we all live in at times, whether its Egypt or the wilderness or Promised Land living or Babylon where you’re in the woodshed and I just share from my experience. I’ve been in all of those at one time or another and it’s possible that you can handle all those and get back to where you want to be in the Promised Land living,” said Coach Freeze.

Coach Freeze also says he was honored to speak at the opening event. Opening ceremonies for the Strawberry Festival start Monday at 7:30 pm at the Barker Memorial Stadium, followed by the fireworks extravaganza.