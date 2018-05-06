TBI issues endangered child alert for Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee Statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office for 4 year-old Kalynn Turnbow.

She is a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, 3’5″ and 30 pounds.

Kalynn was last seen at the Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for treatment to a broken leg and was in the company of Jason Bradford a 44 year old white male with brown hair, brown eyes, 6’01” and 198 pounds, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kalynn is also paralyzed from the waist down and requires assistance.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Kalynn Turnbow, call the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-740- 4868 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.