2 men charged after fake IDs, credit cards found

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two men are now facing charges after fake identification cards and fake credit cards were found inside a Tinker Hill Cove apartment.

24-year-old Jordan Atkins and 20-year-old Kevin Cathey are each charged with identity theft trafficking and criminal simulation.

Court documents say officers responded to an apartment on Tinker Hill Cove Wednesday after a report of shots fired inside an apartment. A woman told officers that someone had shot through the ceiling of her apartment and that two men left the building in a black Jeep Compass, according to court documents.

Court documents say officers went to the upstairs apartment to see if anyone was injured.

Officers found a large amount of credit cards, a bullet casing on the couch, and smelled marijuana in the apartment, according to court documents.

Court documents say the vehicle was found nearby, and the occupants, identified as Atkins and Cathey, were detained.

Cathey told investigators that he lived in the apartment and his dog was still inside, according to court documents.

Court documents say investigators searched the apartment and found more than 100 credit cards, counterfeit checks, a printer, a credit card embosser, three computers and counterfeit state identification cards.

Investigators found another four credit cards and a credit card encoding device inside the vehicle, court documents say.