3 suspects appear on theft charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people arrested last week on identity theft charges returned to court Monday on new charges.

Jasmine Hellimon, Richard Hawkins and Daniel Haynes are facing new charges after a man reported to police in March that the window of his vehicle was broken and personal items, including checkbooks, were stolen.

Hawkins, Haynes and Hellimon were stopped by Medina police after an unrelated burglary and theft were reported last Tuesday.

Court documents say in the car, which was also reported stolen, investigators found the checkbooks reported stolen from the March 24 burglary.

Court documents say other property found in the vehicle included Social Security cards, credit and debit cards, and identifications from multiple other victims.