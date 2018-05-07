Air Choice One Airlines says business to Atlanta is soaring

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. –Up in the sky transporting dozens of passengers a day.

“Traffic to Atlanta has been booming. We have seen so much of an increase,” Station Manager Tay McDaniel said.

Officials with the St. Louis based airline Air Choice One says since adding a new route from Jackson to Atlanta tickets have been sold out.

“They are so excited they can go to Atlanta and then they can get flight out of Atlanta and go anywhere in the world,” McDaniel said.

With the new flights McKellar Sipes Regional Airport is bustling with activity.

“So we have a 6 o’clock in the morning flight to St. Louis then they come back at 10 and go to Atlanta. Then they come back from Atlanta and go to St. Louis again and then we come back at night,” McDaniel said.

“It’s so easy to go and get out of town now,” passenger William Sisk said.

Sisk says it is making life easier for him to connect with the ones he loves.

“I was elated. This is really going to benefit my family. I am fortunate where I get a chance to travel quite a lot,” Sisk said.

“We need more access in this rural area to get to places quicker,” said business owner Felecia Teddelton.

Teddelton says buying a ticket was simple.

“I’m super excited because I own boutiques and I’m able to go to markets to buy things. So I’m super excited because it makes it quicker and easier for us,” Teddelton said.

The eight-seater plane is a little intimidating at first for most.

“All of them are like.Is that the plane we are flying on? But it’s very roomy. Everyone has an aisle. Everyone has a window seat. It is one of the strongest made aircraft’s out there,” McDaniel said.

Tay McDaniel said it’s all about making sure her customers are comfortable.

“It’s a beautiful view. Look outside and see the sights. You can see everything. Especially on a sunny day,” McDaniel said.

With Atlanta being a success the company is focusing on expanding elsewhere.

“I went up and asked the girls ‘so where else are you going to go and they were talking about some of the plans. I think that’s great.” Teddelton said.

“I love to just boom out and go to different locations from Jackson. I think it would be great. We have the command here and our passengers are always asking for new destinations,” McDaniel said.

“Of course Nashville. I think Nashville could profit even more from this,” Sisk said.

At the end of the day McDaniel says her team just wants to provide the best experience for customers.

“I love it when customers come back and we can build that relationship. I have customers that have been flying for over three years. I know them. I know them personally,” McDaniel said.