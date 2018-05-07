Convicted gunman in deadly gas station shooting sentenced on remaining charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — A convicted gunman previously sentenced to death in the fatal shooting of a Jackson convenience store employee was sentenced Monday on the remaining charges in the case.

Urshawn Miller was sentenced Monday to 12 years on attempted especially aggravated robbery, 12 years on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, six years on a gun charge, six months on resisting arrest, and 11 months and 29 days on evading arrest.

Miller’s total effective sentence is 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction concurrent with the death penalty sentence.

Investigators say Miller attempted to rob Bull Market on Hollywood Drive in Jackson in November 2015. They say he shot and killed Ahmad Dhalai, a clerk at the store, and also shot another employee who was there.

Miller was convicted of first-degree murder in March and sentenced to death.