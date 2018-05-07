James ‘Super’ Wolfe inducted into Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Tenn. — James “Super” Wolfe was inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Saturday night in Murfreesboro.

The seventh annual induction ceremony was held at the Embassy Suites hotel and conference center. Memphis broadcasting legend Dave Brown emceed the event.

Wolfe moved to Jackson in the late 1960s to attend Lane College.

On July 16, 1977, he married the “Queen of Blues,” Denise Lasalle.

He was also nominated to the Radio Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in 2016.