JMCSS board members discuss future of next school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Just as the needs of schools and students change throughout the year, so does the agenda of the board, which discussed topics for consideration Monday to present at the May Jackson-Madison-County School Board work session.

“We always welcome anyone from the public coming and sharing any thoughts or any ideas they have in public comments,” said Bob Alvey, JMCSS board member.

Summer marks the end of the first school year for Superintendent Eric Jones, who will be evaluated by the board over the next few weeks.

“We’ll go through certain criteria about his relationship to the board, his relationship to staff, the effectiveness of the academic program, and well actually give him feedback,” Alvey said.

TNReady test scores are scheduled to be completed next Wednesday, but how should they be included in a students grading system?

“We had a discussion tonight about, should we modify our end of course grading to allow teachers more flexibility and more options,” said Alvery.

The budget was also a hot topic, constantly being amended to fit the demands of departments and projects.

“In order to increase that revenue, we have to rethink what we’re doing and think outside the box, and try to find more ways to attract students to our school system,” said Superintendent Jones.

School leaders say next year’s budget has a less than one percent increase from the year before, but Superintendent Jones says the focus needs to be on saving revenue.

“We’ve learned a lot. I think we’ve made quite a bit of progress as a district, but we have quite a ways to go,” Jones said.

These topics will be presented for approval at the next school board meeting which will take place Thursday at 5:30 at the board of education’s central office.