JMCSS Budget Committee meets, reviews budget for past school year

JACKSON, Tenn.–Prior to the the school board work session Monday evening, a budget committee meeting was held in the superintendent’s conference room.

Superintendent Eric Jones along with several board members and school system representatives reviewed the extensive topic of the budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

They discussed aspects such as fluctuations in staff as well as salary, and using funds for things such as technology system upgrades, equipment replacement, and updated literature.

“Where we needed more teachers, we made adjustments and where we need less teachers we made adjustments, and so we continue to look at every line item in our budget to ensure that were just spending money most efficiently and also looking towards the future to programs that are sustainable,” said Ray Washington, Chief Operation Officer for the Jackson-Madison County Schools.

Superintendent Jones said after this school year, members will know what changes need to made to lead them in the right direction of higher educational standards and increased enrollment, which they hope will lead to more revenue to use in upcoming school years.