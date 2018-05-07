Kristi Lynn Robbins Rezabek

Kristi Lynn Robbins Rezabek, age 57, died on Friday, May 4, 2018 at her home in Jackson, TN.

Kristi was born in Union City, TN on February 14, 1961, the daughter of Guy Robbins and the late Sandra Brundige Robbins. She was an attorney first with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and then a staff attorney with the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Kristi was active as a member or an office-holder in the Jackson-Madison County Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar Association, the Tennessee Lawyers’ Association for Women, and the Howell Edmonds Inns of Court. She was a member of Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church.

Kristi is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 36 years, Kendall Rezabek of Jackson, TN; her beautiful daughter Kylie Grace Rezabek of Jackson, TN; her father, Guy Robbins of Martin, TN; two sisters, Marti Nonemaker and husband John of New Braunfels, TX; Stacey Hicks and husband Mickey of Martin, TN; and a brother, Scott Robbins and wife Shelley of Martin, TN. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Jan Roeland and husband Eddie of Gainesboro, TN; Debi Elliott and husband David of Memphis, TN; and a brother-in-law, Gregg Rezabek and wife Lori of Memphis, TN; along with numerous aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved her dearly.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church with Dr. Gary Morse officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the church prior to the service. Please come as you are, as Kristi will be honored simply by your presence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church memorial fund, 160 Campbell Street, Jackson, TN 38301.

